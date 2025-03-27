JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

