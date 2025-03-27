JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,655,557 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,347,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 64.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $7,154,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

BATS BBJP opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.