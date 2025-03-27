JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.10 and last traded at $249.81. Approximately 1,800,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,866,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $693.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.99 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

