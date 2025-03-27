Journeo (LON:JNEO) Issues Earnings Results

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Journeo Trading Up 2.0 %

LON JNEO opened at GBX 274.93 ($3.54) on Thursday. Journeo has a 52 week low of GBX 208.10 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £46.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journeo

In other Journeo news, insider Nick Lowe purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,760 ($24,153.47). 22.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

