Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 166,667 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 3rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68.

On Monday, January 13th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

