Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 166,667 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68.
- On Monday, January 13th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.72.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
View Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.