Jeremy Williamson Sells 5,233 Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Stock

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Williamson sold 5,233 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $24,490.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,111.32. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARQ stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARQ by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARQ by 130.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ARQ by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

