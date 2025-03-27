Jean Jacques Bienaime Acquires 7,000 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,879.15. The trade was a 42.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of IMNM opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
