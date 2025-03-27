Jean Jacques Bienaime Acquires 7,000 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,879.15. The trade was a 42.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $36,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunome by 2,540.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 624,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Immunome by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,614 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 2,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

