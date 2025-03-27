JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,265,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 765,221 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

