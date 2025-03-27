Jason Windsor Sells 84,587 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £142,952.03 ($184,050.51).
abrdn Stock Down 4.8 %
ABDN opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. abrdn plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.48 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.
abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
abrdn Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 172 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
About abrdn
aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.
We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.
