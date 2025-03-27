Jason Windsor Sells 84,587 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £142,952.03 ($184,050.51).

abrdn Stock Down 4.8 %

ABDN opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. abrdn plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.48 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

abrdn Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 172 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on abrdn

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.