Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 239,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 129,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

