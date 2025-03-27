Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 28th total of 953,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
