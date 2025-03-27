J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.05.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $144.34 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after acquiring an additional 606,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 503,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

