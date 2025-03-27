IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 49,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IZEA Worldwide
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.