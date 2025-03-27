IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 49,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

