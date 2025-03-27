Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.59. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 28,654 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

