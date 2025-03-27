iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 762.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 428,986 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,157,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,394,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

