iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $79,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.