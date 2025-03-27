iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

