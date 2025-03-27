iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 267,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

