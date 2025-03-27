iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $70.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

