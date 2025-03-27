iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 17,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 39,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
The firm has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
