iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 17,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 39,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

