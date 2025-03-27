iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 213,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 240,629 shares.The stock last traded at $77.72 and had previously closed at $78.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

