iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

