iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 171,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 94,904 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.39.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.