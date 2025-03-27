iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,713,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,762,000 after buying an additional 480,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 857,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 623,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,326,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

