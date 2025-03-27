iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.39% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

