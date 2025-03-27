IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 42,650 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

