IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 4,110 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.10% of Qualys worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Qualys by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,036.88. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,922 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

Qualys stock opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

