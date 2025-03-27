IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 4,206 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $193.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,609 shares of company stock worth $61,331,908. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

