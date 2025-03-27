IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 1,967 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

