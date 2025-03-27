IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 1,523.4% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. IP Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

