IP Group (LON:IPO) Issues Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 41.85 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.44. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72). The stock has a market cap of £399.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.62) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

