Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,338 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,366 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Paychex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paychex Stock Performance
NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.94. 1,004,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Trading Halts Explained
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.