Investors Buy Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Call Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 26,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 19,108 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

HPE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.