Investors Buy High Volume of enCore Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 701 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In related news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,176. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EU. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $271.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.38. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

