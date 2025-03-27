Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 27th (AMD, BASFY, BMWYY, CARG, CBRE, CIA, DBD, ESYJY, FSV, GBDC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 27th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $480.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $550.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

