Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
IVCA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Investcorp India Acquisition has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $12.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Further Reading
