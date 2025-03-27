Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

IVCA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Investcorp India Acquisition has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $12.37.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.