Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.83%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB remained flat at $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
