Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after acquiring an additional 197,353 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

