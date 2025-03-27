Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 25th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

