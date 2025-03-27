Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 25th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $9.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Carnival Corporation Will Cruise to Higher Price Points This Year
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.