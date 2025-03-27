Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 34,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

