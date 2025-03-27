Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 34,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
