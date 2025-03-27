Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $4,431,960.05 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %
Intuit stock opened at $614.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.