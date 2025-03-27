Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $32.62.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Read More
