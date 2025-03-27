Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

