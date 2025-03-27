Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of INBP stock remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.89. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
About Integrated BioPharma
