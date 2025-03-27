Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of INBP stock remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.89. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

