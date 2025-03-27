Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 76,536 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,954,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 368,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 358,650 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $556.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.05. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

