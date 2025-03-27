Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $64.06. Approximately 222,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 638,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

