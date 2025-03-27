Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 40.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

