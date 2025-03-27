Insider Selling: Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Dodridge Denton Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$392,940.00.

Dodridge Denton Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Dodridge Denton Miller sold 183,400 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$1,439,745.02.

SFC stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 204,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521. The firm has a market cap of C$751.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.60. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

