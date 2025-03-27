Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells 15,023 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37.

Orla Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

OLA opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.65 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

