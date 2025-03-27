Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,505.66. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,552. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

