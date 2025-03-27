Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Brett Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.52 ($7.25), for a total value of A$69,120.00 ($43,471.70).
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
