Insider Selling: Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Brett Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.52 ($7.25), for a total value of A$69,120.00 ($43,471.70).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

